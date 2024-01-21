Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $239.74. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

