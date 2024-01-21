Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

