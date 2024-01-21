Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 10.5% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $103.40.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

