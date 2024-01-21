Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $68.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.92. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $706,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,164,971.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $706,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,164,971.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $485,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,456.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,123. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,754,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 38.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,609,000 after purchasing an additional 444,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $399,000.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.