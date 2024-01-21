Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,040 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $207.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.50 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

