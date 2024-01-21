Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SDY opened at $123.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

