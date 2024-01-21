Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $104.52 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

