Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 982,821 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,821 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Katapult worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Katapult by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other Katapult news, CTO Chandan Chopra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,595 shares of company stock valued at $43,780 over the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,467.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

