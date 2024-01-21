Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $74,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

