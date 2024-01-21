Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading Down 0.7%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 11,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Venus Concept Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,279.43%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

