Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0035

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,586.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00169963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00577245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00379141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00182473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

