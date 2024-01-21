Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.12. 803,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,089. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.