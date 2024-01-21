VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 26,173 shares changing hands.

VPR Brands Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.