WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WaFd will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WaFd in the third quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WaFd in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WaFd in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in WaFd by 90.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

