Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,077,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,577 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,477,700 over the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WD traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 180,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,520. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.