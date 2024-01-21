Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

