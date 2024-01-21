Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
