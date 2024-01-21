Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $163.00 at Citigroup

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $136.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $152.66. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

