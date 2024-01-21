WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.20% of UMH Properties worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 609.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,036,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 890,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after acquiring an additional 886,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 873.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 370,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Trading Up 4.4 %

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UMH

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.