WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 900 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.