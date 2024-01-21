WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $456,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

