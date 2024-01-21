WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

