WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.80% of Matrix Service worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 213,119 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 161.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 147,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 21.1% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 695,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 120,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matrix Service news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.37 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

