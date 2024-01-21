WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Iridium Communications accounts for about 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after buying an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

IRDM stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.