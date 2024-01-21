WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 205,830 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,830 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies makes up 2.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.95% of TETRA Technologies worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

