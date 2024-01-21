WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.02. 552,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,660. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.