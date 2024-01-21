WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 5,799 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 69.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

