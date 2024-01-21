WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 999 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.