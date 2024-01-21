WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Manitex International makes up approximately 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Manitex International worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manitex International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTX. TheStreet upgraded Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Manitex International stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 million, a PE ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

