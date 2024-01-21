WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $150.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

