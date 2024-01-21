Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weis Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Weis Markets by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000.

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.