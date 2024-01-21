Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 3,705 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $407.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,020. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

