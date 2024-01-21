Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 9,196 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $46,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after buying an additional 1,019,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ResMed by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in ResMed by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,945,000 after purchasing an additional 256,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.54. 615,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,703. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

