Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,193,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.