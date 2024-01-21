Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.74. 226,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.72 and its 200-day moving average is $275.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

