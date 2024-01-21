Welch & Forbes LLC Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCO traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $386.84. 582,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,111. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average of $347.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.