Welch & Forbes LLC Has $64.36 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $64,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.02. 2,586,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,457. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $439.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

