Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RTX worth $84,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 7,509,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

