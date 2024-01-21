Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 5,120 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 33.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $109.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,163,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.