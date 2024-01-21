Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fiserv worth $102,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

