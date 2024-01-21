Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.9 %

EXPD stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,031. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $129.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

