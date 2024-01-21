Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. 9,565,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,401. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

