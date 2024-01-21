West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 3,742 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $864.00. The company had a trading volume of 312,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $544.95 and a 52 week high of $879.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $817.56 and a 200-day moving average of $756.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

