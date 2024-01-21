West Coast Financial LLC Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $221.41. 258,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,496. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $118.92 and a one year high of $230.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

