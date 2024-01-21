West Coast Financial LLC Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

