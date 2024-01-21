West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. 172,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,844. The company has a market cap of $856.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

