West Coast Financial LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,250,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 554,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,027,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.8 %

SEIC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. 532,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,367. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.