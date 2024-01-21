West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.92. 651,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.35. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

