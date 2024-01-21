West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.74.

TSCO stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.06. 1,685,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,031. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

