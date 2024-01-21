West Coast Financial LLC Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $206.42. The stock had a trading volume of 786,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average of $160.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

